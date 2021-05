Looking like it's from the early 2000s, Beyond Mankind might be an interesting sci-fi action adventure coming from the team behind the Viking Conquest DLC for Mount & Blade. Not trying to be mean about the style of it, but games back in the early 2000s had a certain look and feel about them, one that a lot of modern games do genuinely lack. Beyond Mankind: The Awakening aims to revive these games with us being told to think of it like "Fallout meets Spec Ops: The Line", set in a "post-apocalyptic world sporting a mature and deep narrative, rich exploration, tense combat and immersive RPG mechanics".