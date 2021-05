Thank You for the time we have spent together in our relationship. We are so grateful for the memories we have made and the experiences we have shared that has helped us grow. We pray we would be grateful for the gift of marriage all the days of our lives. We pray we would understand that marriage is a gift from You and that we are a gift to one another. Please help us to treat each other with respect and kindness. We pray we would honor one another. We pray we would abide in Your Word and allow Your truth to guide us through marriage. We pray others would be encouraged in their marriage when they see ours in Jesus’ name AMEN!