The Broadband Deployment Problem: Equity and the West

America has a problem with broadband, and because of distance, density and geography, therefore, so does Colorado and the rural west. In this day and age, the infrastructure of broadband, allowing for internet and mobile connection isn’t just a luxury, it is as much an economic necessity as roads and bridges. To be competitive in business, to bring products to market, to be able to educate or be educated, to know and understand the news that is shaping the world — these things are a challenge today just as it was in the 1930s when the Rural Electric Cooperatives brought lights and power to America. Only today, they require an internet connection.