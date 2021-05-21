newsbreak-logo
Butts County, GA

🏛 Historic Courthouse Reopens

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an 18 month construction process, preceded by an additional 12 month design and planning process, the Historic Butts County Courthouse officially reopened on May 7th, 2021 as the headquarters of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce/Visitor’s Center, the Butts County Industrial Development Authority, the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts and the Butts County Historical Society. A grand opening ceremony packed the main hall of the facility for the ceremonies, which were held at 1:30 PM. In additional to community visitors, a variety of current and retired court officials, some of whom had worked their entire career in the building, came to view the newly restored interior spaces and see up close the engineering and rehabilitation of the historic building’s infrastructure.

