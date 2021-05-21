🏛 Historic Courthouse Reopens

Carlos Duffey was honored twice as Citizen of the Year and for his non-profit, Love Thy Neighbor, being named Non-Profit of the Year at the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Apr. 29. State Rep. Susan Holmes was named to the Butts County Hall of Fame. Other award winners included Sharon Sorrow for the Melinda McLarnon Shining Light Award, Tiki Carangelo as Employee of the Year, Butts County District 4 Public Health for Special Service Award, Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital and Westbury Medical Care and Rehab as co-winners of the Business of the Year Award, Butts County Sheriff's Dep. Bennie Harris for the Public Safety Award, and the late Bob Ryan was honored with the Butts County Rotary Club's Bob Ryan - Service Above Self Award. A total of 34 tables were creatively and beautifully decorated tables by local businesses. Trophies were presented to the winners: 2st Place – Westbury Medical and Rehab; 2nd Place – Jackson Flower Shop; and 3rd Place – GleamPro.