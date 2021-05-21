Judge declares Lori Vallow Daybell indigent

IDAHO FALLS — New court documents filed in the Chad and Lori Daybell case identify witnesses whom Chad’s attorney, John Prior, plans to call in an upcoming hearing. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton appears on that list as a “lay witness.” He was subpoenaed late Tuesday afternoon while at work and ordered to be present at the hearing on June 9. A subpoena is a court-ordered command for a person to appear in court as a witness or for someone to provide evidence that will be used in a legal case.