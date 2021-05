Telecommunications fraud: Warrensville Center Road. A woman said May 18 that she was the victim of an online scam when she met a man whom she believed to be stationed overseas with the Air Force. She said he deposited a check in her account for $35,000 and had her send the money back via Bitcoin, gift cards and cash, which he instructed her on how to conceal in an envelope. Her bank showed a $10,000 loss before she realized she was being scammed. No identification has been made on the suspect.