Take care of yourself: Why law enforcement officers need self-care
You must take care of yourself and your own wellbeing before you can be called upon to reliably take care of others — Here we are, near a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned all ofour lives upside down. For many, the first couple of months were fraught with uncertainty and confusion. COVID-19 has changed the way we work, and limited our socialization, our stress-relief outlets and our overall satisfaction with life. Sure, some got on the sourdough breadmaking bandwagon, but eventually, even this proved unsatisfactory. We soon had more pressing issues to deal with, like the social unrest and anti-police sentiment that swept across the U.S.www.police1.com