newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Take care of yourself: Why law enforcement officers need self-care

By Nicholas Greco
police1.com
 3 days ago

You must take care of yourself and your own wellbeing before you can be called upon to reliably take care of others — Here we are, near a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned all ofour lives upside down. For many, the first couple of months were fraught with uncertainty and confusion. COVID-19 has changed the way we work, and limited our socialization, our stress-relief outlets and our overall satisfaction with life. Sure, some got on the sourdough breadmaking bandwagon, but eventually, even this proved unsatisfactory. We soon had more pressing issues to deal with, like the social unrest and anti-police sentiment that swept across the U.S.

www.police1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Psychological Stress#Lose Weight#Law Enforcement Officers#Social Unrest#Personal Care#Social Care#Medical Care#Law Officers#Americans#Exercise#Trusting Relationships#Wellness#Communication#Healthy Means#Selfishness#Vaccination#Sleep#Immunity#Consciousness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Mental Healththedoctorstv.com

The Self Care Gifts You Need for Your Mental Health

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we have put together gifts that can help you or a friend fill...
Law Enforcementpeakofohio.com

Operation CARE to focus on safety belt enforcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with law enforcement throughout the country to focus on safety belt enforcement and crash reduction during the Operation CARE All-American Buckle Up. The initiative will begin on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Youtubewhattoexpect.com

19 Self-Care Ideas for Moms That Aren't Just 'Take a Shower'

Because basic hygiene shouldn’t be your only source of me-time. As a new parent, it can feel overwhelming to suddenly have little to no time to yourself with almost all of your focus on your baby. Although it can seem impossible, it's important for new parents to remember that taking care of themselves is important, too. When you can, making time for self-care can help you feel centered and more like "you" as you adjust to your new role as a parent.
Fulton, NYLeader-Herald

Use last Sunday’s Mother’s Day to take care of yourself

This year Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 9. The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery and Schenectady counties would like this Mother’s Day to serve as a reminder to all women — moms, daughters, aunts, sisters, nieces — to schedule their mammogram. The World Health Organization recently reported that...
Huntsville, ALTimes Daily

Experts: Better training, pay needed for law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies need to change the way they hire, train and pay their personnel in response to recent murder convictions of officers involved in fatal shootings in Huntsville and Minneapolis, legal and criminal justice experts say. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Women's HealthPosted by
Great Bend Post

UNRUH: Take care of your health

I missed writing about Mother’s Day in last week’s column and I also missed National Women’s Health Week which was celebrated May 9-15. I decided to make up for it in this week’s column. It is never too late to take steps to better health. I would like to speak...
yr.media

4 Self-Care Tips for Finals

With finals just around the corner, a lot of students are struggling to find ways to both be productive and take care of themselves — especially after a year of distance learning. During my midterms, I experimented with ways to balance studying and unwinding. Here is a list of a...
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

Why Post-acute Care Organizations Need Automation Technology

Automating complex tasks can boost revenue and improve care management. Does your staff spends too much time on never-ending administrative burdens, especially when it comes to checking eligibility, onboarding patients and managing EHRs and the revenue cycle? You should know about robotic process automation, in which bots take over some of those repetitive tasks. This white paper from Element5 explains how this new technology applies to post-acute care.
Family Relationshipsactionunlimited.com

Re-Defining Self-Care for Parents

“Re-Defining Self Care for Parents” is a free workshop facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Heather O’Brien. Heather runs a free weekly group for parents in the first year of their baby’s life and has additional training in infant-parent mental health. This presentation will examine how the definition of self-care changes once we become a parent. The time and energy we have for ourselves and others changes dramatically after we welcome a child. However, the importance of caring for ourselves becomes even more important because it enhances our ability to care for our children, partners, and other family members. Participants will have the opportunity to define self-care for themselves and how to incorporate self-care into their daily lives. This workshop is ideal for couples; however, information will be shared in a way that can easily be communicated to spouses or partners if only one can attend. Email lmatthews@jri.org to register for this First Connections program which will be held via zoom on Thursday, June 10, 6:30-8:00 p.m. For information on the weekly Emotional Wellbeing After Baby group on Thursday mornings, contact Heather directly at hobrien@jri.org. For more information about First Connections, see www.firstconnections.org.
Yogahometownsource.com

Self-Care isn’t Selfish

May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Council on Mental Wellbeing, 1 in 5 Americans experience mental illness each year and more now, due to Covid-19. Mental Health can be defined as how we think, feel, and, act. To promote positive mental health, it is important to...
Sciencetaylorpress.net

We need to care

Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture. The student expected Mead to talk about fishhooks or clay pots or grinding stones. But no, Mead said that the first sign of civilization in an ancient...
Fitnessartofhealthyliving.com

Taking Proper Care Of Your Body

Leading a healthy lifestyle can help you in so many aspects of your day to day existence. You can feel healthier, fitter and stronger. You can feel comfortable in your body when you are taking proper care of your body. But this is going to take some effort on your part. Here are just a couple of different areas to focus on right now!
Podcastcoolcatteacher.com

How Teachers Can Be Intentional About Self Care

We teachers need to take care of ourselves. Sarah Parker Wolf, author of Daily Intentions for the Classroom Teacher, talks about some intentional things every teacher can do to improve their thought process and how they take care of themselves. Can you try just one thing from this show? Let’s take care of ourselves.
Yogakellysthoughtsonthings.com

Self-Care To Help You Get Ready For Summer

With summer coming quickly, many people are wondering how they can prepare. This is especially important to many people since last year saw the closure of many popular summertime activities. When it comes to getting ready to enjoy the season, self-care is an important factor to consider, and if you overlook it, you may not feel up to doing all the activities you want. To help you better prepare, here are five self-care tips to help you get ready for summer.