🌞 Summer Reading Program Begins in June

About the Publisher: Michael Brewer is a native of Jackson, Georgia who enjoys writing, music, history and architecture. He is a 35 year employee of the Butts County Board of Commissioners Office, currently working as Deputy County Manager. He is a husband and father, as well as a community advocate working to promote his community and enhance tourism opportunities in his region as Chairman of the Butts County Tourism Board. He is the writer and publisher for this website on local tourism and curates a large collection of photographs and historical records that chronicle much of the history of the county. Most recently, he served as the Project Restoration Director for the Historic 1898 Butts County Courthouse Rehabilitation Project, which was completed in 2020 and reopened in May of 2021.