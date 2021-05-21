Judge declares Lori Vallow/Daybell indigent

Lori Vallow-Daybell and Mark Means at a court hearing on July 17, 2020 through a Zoom meeting.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The judge in the Lori Vallow/Daybell case has declared her indigent.

According Idaho code, indigent means she has limited funds to pay an attorney or any investigative fees.

The order was made on Friday by District Judge Steven Boyce.

Vallow/Daybell's current attorney is Mark Means. She is being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of concealing evidence in the disappearance of her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is also being held on similar charges in Fremont County. Police found their bodies on June 8, 2020 in the backyard of Chad's home north of Rexburg.

