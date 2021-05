After four seasons with the Georgia Southern softball program, head coach Kim Dean has stepped down. GS Athletic Director Jared Benko announced the move on Tuesday. “I want to thank Kim for what she’s done for our softball program and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Benko said in a press release. “The Sun Belt is one of the top softball conferences in the country and we will identify someone who can help lead our program and take us to the top of the league. That national search will begin immediately.”