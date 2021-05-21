newsbreak-logo
Lynn, MA

Appreciation: Bob Keaney was a fierce advocate for Lynn youth

By Steve Krause
Daily Item
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people know Bob Keaney because he was — forever, it seemed — the sports editor of the former Lynn Sunday Post. Bob didn't just cover youth sports, he lived it. Most of us do our jobs and then retreat into our personal lives. Bob spent his spare time the same way he spent his professional hours: promoting and writing about kids. And that meant all kids: boys and girls, from the smallest karate kid through the high-school seniors.

