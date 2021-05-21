Lil Nas X Partners With Ugg For New Pride Collection

Ahead of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has partnered with UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation for their #UGGPride Campaign. On Friday (May 21), the pop star was announced as the brand's new spokesperson for their "all-gender footwear, accessories & apparel in Pride-inspired colorways." Most notably, UGG released a limited-edition collection of their all-gender shoes, including their Disco Stripes Slide. For each purchase of the Slide, UGG plans on donating $25 up to $125,000 to GLAAD. "I felt like stepping into this new era of my life, of my career and I thought to myself, 'this is perfect,'" the star told Rolling Stone. "Like, a perfect collaboration, especially with Pride Month coming up. I never saw anything like this happening to me, not even a year ago." Click here to see the full line.