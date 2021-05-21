newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Lil Nas X Partners With Ugg For New Pride Collection

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has partnered with UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation for their #UGGPride Campaign. On Friday (May 21), the pop star was announced as the brand's new spokesperson for their "all-gender footwear, accessories & apparel in Pride-inspired colorways." Most notably, UGG released a limited-edition collection of their all-gender shoes, including their Disco Stripes Slide. For each purchase of the Slide, UGG plans on donating $25 up to $125,000 to GLAAD. "I felt like stepping into this new era of my life, of my career and I thought to myself, 'this is perfect,'" the star told Rolling Stone. "Like, a perfect collaboration, especially with Pride Month coming up. I never saw anything like this happening to me, not even a year ago." Click here to see the full line.

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugg#Pride Month#Star#Ugg#Glaad#Lgbtq#Montero#Collection#Brand#Accessories#Shoes#Pride Inspired Colorways#Collaboration#Liberation#Youth#Campaign#Santa Barbara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Announces New Single ‘Sun Goes Down’

Lil Nas X is wasting no time building on the buzz of his chart-topping single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name).’. For, he’s announced its follow-up. The 22-year-old has revealed ‘Sun Goes Down’ is his next single. He paired the news with its official cover above and confirmed that the...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Confirms New Music Dropping Next Week

Lil Nas X says he has new music dropping next week, ahead of his performance on Saturday Night Live. The rapper has previously teased that he'd be debuting at least one new song during the show. "SUN GOES DOWN 5•21 PRESAVE LINK IN BIO," Nas wrote in an Instagram post...
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Ugg Taps Lil Nas X, Hari Nef for 2021 Pride Campaign

Ugg is tapping some famous faces to celebrate the 2021 Pride Month. The footwear brand has teamed with Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X and actress Hari Nef for its #UggPride campaign. The celebrities appear in the brand’s ad campaign sporting colorful versions of Ugg’s popular Fluff Yeah slides against a disco-themed backdrop.
MusicWHAS 11

New Music Releases May 21: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album, Sour, giving listeners everything they hoped for and more -- from heartbroken ballads about betrayal to riot grrrl-inspired revenge rock (not to mention the biggest song of the year so far in "Drivers License").
Musicwillmarradio.com

Lil Nas X releases powerful new ballad "Sun Goes Down"

Lil Nas X is sharing a vulnerable side of himself with fans in his powerful new single "Sun Goes Down." The song, released Friday, is a confession of what the 22-year-year old wants to tell his younger self who had lost all hope. The slow, rhythmic song, which is a...
MinoritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X on Finding Success as a Queer Artist: 'It Feels Good to Prove People Wrong'

After the success of "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's detractors labeled the rapper a one-hit wonder. Now, in a new interview, Nas is having the last laugh. Appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's 2021 Pride issue, Lil Nas X spoke with Ira Madison III about the success of (and significant backlash to) his latest single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The 22-year-old rapper, who recently earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Montero," said that the single's success felt like a refutation of those who didn't believe in him.
Designers & Collectionsmodern-notoriety.com

Nipsey Hussle’s TMC is Getting a PUMA Suede Collab

Nipsey Hussle was and continues to be an artist that deserves to be celebrated. Following releases in 2019 and 2020, PUMA and The Marathon Clothing are tapping into the late artist’s vision and legacy again in 2021 for a limited-edition collaboration. Included in the capsule is a t-shirt and a...
MinoritiesPosted by
Variety

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Ricky Martin to Appear at Virtual ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Benefit Concert

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Ricky Martin and Pink are among the artists who will perform or appear at “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community from P&G and iHeartMedia. Also performing are Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, Tate McRae, Troye Sivan, and more, hosted by iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, who will also perform her new single “Sacrifice.”
Celebritiespapermag.com

Lil Nas X Comforts His Younger Self in 'Sun Goes Down'

Don't you just wish sometimes that you could go back in time and tell a younger version of you that everything will be okay?. Wearing a white suit and appearing as godly as possible, current day-Lil Nas X looks through the windows of his life at everything he's done so far. Browsing through memories as if they were Google Chrome windows, he decides to visit a less confident version of himself who's sad and sulking while at Taco Bell. Current Lil Nas X monitors younger him from afar and watches as the latter gets a ride home from his father.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Mariah Carey drops exclusive Pride Month merch

Mariah Carey is helping her fans celebrate Pride Month in style. The singer has dropped a colorful new merch collection ahead of this summer’s LGBTQ Pride festivities. The limited edition collection includes apparel, accessories and gifts inspired by her 1999 album Rainbow, her singles “Loverboy” and “Heartbreaker,” the 2001 movie Glitter, and more.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Billie Eilish Launches 'Happier Than Ever' Merch Line

Billie Eilish launched her Happier Than Ever merch line, and just like all her other eras these items match the aesthetic perfectly. Like always, hoodies, sweats, tees and socks are available; however, these pieces are adorned with rhinestones, graphics of blonde Billie as a vintage pin-up girl or retro cartoon, and lots of pink. The collection also includes a number of album box sets that feature trinkets like pins, hair brushes and mirrors, and vegan pearl necklaces.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Meet L’Enchanteur, the Brand Behind Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill’s Bold Jewelry

In DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” video featuring Jay-Z and Nas, it’s hard to miss Jay-Z’s massive ring. The video, which was directed by Hype Williams, begins with a majestic shot of Jay-Z sitting at a roulette table, smoking a cigar and wearing a ring that almost looks like an orb or crystal ball. But the ring is actually made from morganite, a stone in the beryl family that comes in a subtle shade of salmon.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Lil Nas X & His Moon Boots Take Fit Goals to Another Planet

Those wishing to mark the arrival of warmer weather with crisp white fits have a new advocate: Lil Nas X. The pop star turned heads yesterday when he flipped the script on his previous satanic style and stepped out in New York in a divine white ensemble instead. In his...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Megan Thee Stallion Pays Homage to Basquiat in a Bustier Suit & Sketched Heels for ‘Legendary’

Megan Thee Stallion understood the latest challenge for HBO Max’s “Legendary” series. The rapper, who serves as a judge for the television series, took the stage on last night’s episode in a Basquiat-inspired suit. With styling help from Brookelyn Styles, the custom piece came courtesy of designer Bryan Hearns and channeled the famous artist’s work with a bustier-style blazer and sketch-coated pants; the outfit also included coordinating pumps with similar detailing.