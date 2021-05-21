newsbreak-logo
Bay Area Weightlifter Wes Kitts Lifting Hope Heading Into Tokyo Olympics

By Joe Rosato Jr.
 2 days ago

Every time Wes Kitts, 30, reaches down to lift a barbell, loaded with enough weights to equal a small car, jerks it up with the force of crane and heaves it over his head, it's almost as if his dad's spirit is helping shoulder some of the heft. It has...

Worldjeffcable.com

Tokyo Olympics or no Tokyo Olympics - that is the question!

We are about 10 weeks out from the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and the question I keep getting from everyone is "Will the Tokyo Olympics happen or not?" And just like everything that we have been dealing with over the last 16 months, there is nothing that is 100% certain during these times. For the last month, I have received countless email messages from the Tokyo Organizing Committee signaling that everything is a "go". There have been messages regarding housing, entry protocol, Covid testing, social restrictions and more. Covid cases have been pretty low in the country, but just the other day, the president of the IOC cancelled his trip to Japan due to a surge in Covid 19 cases. I also read that only 2% of the Japanese population has been vaccinated. I hope that this changes quickly so that the Games can go on.
Tenniswcn247.com

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. The second-ranked tennis player was asked about the games at the Italian Open. She says she wants the Olympics to happen “because I’m an athlete” but “that there’s so much important stuff going on.” She adds that “if it’s putting people at risk and if it’s making people very uncomfortable then it definitely should be a discussion.” The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to rising in Japan about holding the games this year. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan’s health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated.
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Editorial: Tokyo Olympics could turn into a coronavirus superspreader

The International Olympic Committee should postpone this summer’s Tokyo Games or cancel them altogether. It’s the only responsible thing to do as the coronavirus threat continues unabated throughout most of the world. The Japanese government recently expanded emergency measures to combat what top health experts acknowledge is a fourth wave...
SportsPosted by
WOKV

Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium

TOKYO — (AP) — Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks. An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track...
Rome, INFrankfort Times

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP) — Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Tokyo hosts Olympic test event

Throughout the last month, Olympic organizers have held 11 test events in Japan, including volleyball, diving and a road race. On Sunday, they added track to that list. Hundreds of athletes competed in a test meet at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo to give organizers an opportunity to fine-tune their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Summer Games.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Japanese Hospital: Cancel The Tokyo Olympics

While Japan is set on hosting the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics just months from now, one Japanese hospital is begging for the nation to cancel the big event. The Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo had posted signs in its windows that read: “Medical capacity has reached its limits. Stop the Olympics!” and “Give us a break. The Olympics are impossible!”
Sportstv6tnt.com

Tyra Gittens qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Tyra Gittens is heading to the Tokyo Olympics following her performance at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas. Gittens attained the Olympic standard in the long jump, with a leap that was 6.96 metres, which is better than the 6.82 qualifying standard. But, even though Gittens...
SportsInternational Business Times

Petition To Cancel Olympics Submitted In Tokyo

A petition to cancel the Tokyo Olympics with more than 351,000 signatures was submitted to the city's governor on Friday, with its organiser urging officials to "prioritise life". The online petition titled "Cancel the Tokyo Olympics to protect our lives" was launched earlier this month by Kenji Utsunomiya, a lawyer...
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

No Tokyo Olympic Games for Julian Alaphilippe

World champion Julian Alaphilippe has decided he will not compete in the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider announced on social media on Friday. "After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quickstep team, not to make...
SportsPosted by
IndieWire

How to Watch and Livestream the Tokyo Summer Olympics

The 2020 Summer Olympics are coming a little later than originally expected, but the wait for the world’s biggest sporting event is nearing its end. Fans will have a variety of options to tune in to the upcoming festivities when the they kick off on July 23. NBCUniversal has the...
Combat Sportsvegnews.com

Vegan Boxer Tammara Thibeault Will Compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Vegan boxer Tammara Thibeault is training at the National Institute of Sport in Montreal, QC in preparation for the Tokyo Summer Olympics as part of Team Canada. Thibeault, who recently became an official brand ambassador for online vegan marketplace Vejii, aims to raise worldwide awareness of the nutritional and overall health benefits of living plant-based. Raised in Saskatchewan, the 24-year-old started boxing at age nine as a way to spend more time with her brother and father, former professional football player Patrick Thibeault, who used the sport to stay in shape during his off-season.
Sportscrossroadstoday.com

How organizers plan to make the Tokyo Olympics happen

About the photo: Flames burn in the Olympic cauldron after being lit during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. The Associated Press has covered every modern Olympics, and that includes photographs of the Olympic flame both along the torch relay route and in the cauldron.
Public HealthNY Daily News

Japan expands COVID emergency areas ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan is expanding COVID-19 emergency areas just over two months ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Friday that nine areas in the country, up from six, will now be under a coronavirus state of emergency. The northern island of Hokkaido, where the Olympic...
TennisABC News

Nishikori raises questions about holding the Tokyo Olympics

ROME -- Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organizers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of “hundreds” or “thousands” of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics. Or whether it’s even still feasible to hold the games when a state of...
Sportsoutkick.com

Olympic Weightlifters Told To ‘Be Quiet’ About Transgender Competitors

Laurel Hubbard, a 43-year-old weightlifter from New Zealand, is expected to be the first ever transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Though Hubbard has not been officially selected to participate in the Tokyo Games, all signs point to a quota spot being allocated for the weightlifter. And Tracey Lambrechs, a former Olympic weightlifter who won a bronze medal for New Zealand in 2018, isn’t happy about it.
Princeton, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Four Tiger fencers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

From left: Katharine Holmes '17, sophomore Mohamed Hamza, Anna Van Brummen '17 and Eliza Stone '13 will be heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.PHOTO COURTESY OF PRINCETON TIGERS. With the U.S. fencing team’s Olympic qualifications having been settled on May 9, Princeton will have four current or former fencers...