Someone Finally Put Red Dead Redemption 2 in VR - IGN Daily Fix
Happy Friday! Today on IGN The Fix: Games, A VR conversion mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been created and is now available in early access. This conversion mod, hosted on the creators Patreon, is compatible with any PC that can run the base game, as well as a multitude of virtual reality headsets including the Oculus Rift and Valve Index. The original Xbox came out nearly twenty years ago this year, and a credits Easter egg on its dashboard has lain undiscovered for that entire time. After all that time, a member of the original Xbox team over at Microsoft, reached out to Kotaku and detailed the steps to unlock the decades-old secret. And wrapping up our show, Akeem stops by with a surprising offer from PlayStation!www.ign.com