Video Games

Someone Finally Put Red Dead Redemption 2 in VR - IGN Daily Fix

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! Today on IGN The Fix: Games, A VR conversion mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been created and is now available in early access. This conversion mod, hosted on the creators Patreon, is compatible with any PC that can run the base game, as well as a multitude of virtual reality headsets including the Oculus Rift and Valve Index. The original Xbox came out nearly twenty years ago this year, and a credits Easter egg on its dashboard has lain undiscovered for that entire time. After all that time, a member of the original Xbox team over at Microsoft, reached out to Kotaku and detailed the steps to unlock the decades-old secret. And wrapping up our show, Akeem stops by with a surprising offer from PlayStation!

Video GamesComicBook

Gears of War 6 Release Date Is Very Far Away

If you were hoping to see the next mainline installment in the Gears of War series arrive on Xbox Series X any time soon, you might want to dash those hopes right now. The Coalition, which is the studio behind the Gears of War franchise, announced some major new developments at the company today which will lead to the next game in the series arriving later than normal.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Soapbox: I'm Beyond Excited for PS5's Next-Gen PSVR

I’ve been thinking about PSVR a lot lately. I loved the original headset, and I’m very proud of how Push Square – in my probably biased opinion – had some of the best virtual reality coverage online at the time. I’ll readily admit that I’ve dropped off a lot since the PlayStation 5 came out – that spaghetti of cables eventually became a roadblock I couldn’t overcome – but Sony’s next-gen virtual reality device has me feeling the same butterflies of excitement I experienced prior to the original unit.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Gears of War studio shifts to "next-gen development," but don't expect news games "for some time"

Don’t expect a Gears 6 announcement for “some time”, as The Coalition moves to a new engine. Gears of War developer The Coalition has revealed that its future projects will be developed on Unreal Engine 5. This will likely result in a huge upgrade in the visual quality of its games, and that’s saying something considering how good Gears 5 already looks. The downside? This also means that we won’t be seeing any new projects from The Coalition for a while.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles are launching in China in June

Microsoft is getting ready to launch its next-gen Xbox Series X|S consoles in China next month. The company announced yesterday that both consoles will start shipping in the country on June 10, with pre-orders to open on May 19. The flagship Xbox Series X will be priced at ¥3899 ($605.71),...
Video GamesIGN

Did Resident Evil Village Copy an Indie Horror Movie? - IGN Daily Fix

On Today's IGN The Fix: Games, Capcom may be in hot water after being accused of copying monster designs from a 2013 indie Horror short and using them in Resident Evil Village. The enemy in question looks extremely similar to a baddie featured in Frankenstein's Army, and since this initial accusation, fans have noticed a few similarities between other monsters in the short and those of Resident Evil 8: Village. In other RE:8 news, the actor behind Lady Dimitrescu has revealed more about the motion capture process that brought the character to life. And last but certainly not least for those of you chasing a PS5, Sony expects PlayStation 5 shortages to continue well into the next year.
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

How to Sideload SideQuest Games onto Oculus Quest 2

Sideloading is one of the real joys of an Oculus Quest 2 headset. It’s one thing to buy games directly through the Oculus Store (for premium prices) and another to explore a world of mostly free games. We’ve already written our list of the best games you can find on the alternative Oculus app store SideQuest, but here we show you how to sideload SideQuest games on your Oculus headset.
Video GamesComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 3: Sadie Adler Actor Comments on Possible Return and Being the Protagonist

Red Dead Redemption 3 isn't in development, at least not that we know of, but when and if a third installment is made, Alex McKenna, the wonderful talent behind Sadie Adler, is down to return and return as the protagonist. Speaking to Dan Allen Gaming, McKenna said "it would be a dream" for Sadie Adler to return in a hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 and be the protagonist. And given the popularity of the character, who stood out amongst a terrific cast of characters as a fan favorite, it's safe to assume Red Dead Redemption fans would be down to see this happen as well.
Video GamesIGN

Are Steam Games Coming to Consoles? - IGN Daily Fix

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Valve president Gabe Newell has hinted at the idea of PC-only Steam games coming to consoles, and they might even be coming sooner than you think. Many have speculated that games like Half-Life: Alyx coming to the PSVR2, or even the Steam storefront itself coming to some consoles. Insomniac devs recently explained just how far the Ratchet and Clank series has come, and where it's going in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, thanks to influences from past games. Lessons learned during the production of Sunset Overdrive and Spider-Man have been instrumental in shaping the gameplay and movement in Rift Apart, the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive. And last but certainly not least, Microsoft has made a dynamic theme available for the Xbox Series S and Series X that harkens back to the original Xbox.
Video Gamespsu.com

[UPDATE] Valkyria Revolution Plus All DLC No Longer Free For PS4 On PS Store

The game is no longer free, so hopefully you were able to take advantage of the offer while it lasted! Clicking on the link below now simply returns an error message. The PlayStation Store is currently offering Valkyria Revolution and all of its DLC for free, so grab it while it’s hot! Hit up the PS Store here to download the game without spending a dime.
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is Included in This Subscription Service - IGN Daily Fix

Happy Friday! On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Seth will fill you in on where to score Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no additional charge! Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance, the upcoming action RPG from Tuque Games and Wizards of the Coast is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Launching on June 22, the game will also support PC and console cross-play at launch. Finally, Microsoft is starting to roll out Dolby Vision gaming to Xbox Series X and S consoles for members of the Xbox Insider's program.
Video GamesIGN

The First New PS5 DualSense Colors are Here - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has revealed new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red editions of the PS5 DualSense Controller. These slick new PlayStation 5 controllers will go on sale in June, with release dates varying by region. US retailers Walmart and Target have suspended in-store sales of Pokemon cards, Yu-Gi-Oh, and other trading cards, to ensure the safety of guests and team members. Online reselling has caused not only an uptick in scalping but also real-world crime. And in some lighter news, Insomniac creative director Marcus Smith says there's "nothing really stopping" the studio from making a sequel to the Xbox-exclusive Sunset Overdrive for PlayStation 5.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone devs finally respond to calls for streamer mode fixes

Raven Software have finally responded to calls from Warzone players to fix the streamer mode setting in a bid to stop content creators being savaged by stream snipers and trolls. Just like with any other game, Warzone content creators do have to deal with constant stream snipers and trolls ruining...