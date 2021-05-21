newsbreak-logo
COVID infections at lowest level since pandemic began

By JIM HEALY
Statesboro Herald
 2 days ago

With only four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week and East Georgia Regional Medical Center treating only one COVID patient, Bulloch County is seeing its lowest incidence of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said Bulloch had no...

