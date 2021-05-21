newsbreak-logo
Eustis, FL

Eustis "Tip A Cop" Drops $1,100 In The Bucket

By Marilyn M. Aciego, LLN Editor-in-Chief
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUSTIS, Florida — The community came in force Friday for Eustis Police Department’s “Tip a Cop” to benefit an EPD event scheduled for Thursday. Chief Craig Capri, along with Captains G. Winheim and K. Toler, Sgt. B. Jenkins, Cpl. L. Brown and Officers J. Allred, D. Perez and M. Freitas worked the lunch rush at Tillie’s Tavern & Grill, 12 E. Magnolia Street to raise money for “Bike Ride with the Eustis Police Chief” scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

