Clackamas County, OR

Dave Hunt wins reelection to Clackamas Community College board with arraignment looming

By Laura Canida
theclackamasprint.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClackamas Community College District, Director, Zone 3 Special Election results. Thursday’s results show Dave Hunt as the probable winner over write-in candidate David W. Kays for Clackamas Community College’s Director, Zone 3 position which serves Gladstone, Oak Grove, and Jennings Lodge areas. The unofficial results were updated on Clackamas County’s election web page on May 20 at 4:20 p.m..

www.theclackamasprint.net
