Dave Hunt wins reelection to Clackamas Community College board with arraignment looming

City manager says the government intends to allow water features, local events like Concerts in the Park While most everything was shut down or relegated to Zoom last summer, the Wilsonville government is preparing to allow many of the city's summer staples to return in 2021. Plans have yet to be finalized, but City Manager Bryan Cosgrove recently directed staff to come up with a list of activities that could be open to the public this summer and said the city thinks amenities like water features and summer events like the Rotary Club of Wilsonville Concert Series and Movies...