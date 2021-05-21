Dave Hunt wins reelection to Clackamas Community College board with arraignment looming
Clackamas Community College District, Director, Zone 3 Special Election results. Thursday’s results show Dave Hunt as the probable winner over write-in candidate David W. Kays for Clackamas Community College’s Director, Zone 3 position which serves Gladstone, Oak Grove, and Jennings Lodge areas. The unofficial results were updated on Clackamas County’s election web page on May 20 at 4:20 p.m..www.theclackamasprint.net