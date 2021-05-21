newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Goodwill spends millions discarding items not able to be re-sold

By Mary Smith
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- You might be hitting the spring cleaning hard if you're still working from home. Many people are donating their unwanted, used items to thrift stores like Goodwill. However, the nonprofit wants you to be careful what items you bring to its donation centers, like the one off...

www.cbs46.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Foundation#Thrift Stores#Charity#Work From Home#Goodwill North Georgia#Covid#North Georgians#Goodwill Representatives#Money#Cleaning#Disposal#People#Piedmont Road Ne#Ceo#Spring#Things#Cbs46#Workforce Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Charities
Related
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta asks headquarters employees to help clean airport lounges

Delta Air Lines is asking employees at its Atlanta headquarters to help clean and staff airport lounges because of a worker shortage. The airline told employees that its Sky Clubs in Atlanta, which have all reopened, are “severely understaffed,” by 115 people, due to a contractor shortfall. The airline plans to reopen all of its clubs across the country by summer and is seeing a rapid increase in passengers as more Americans are vaccinated.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Atlanta City Council passes resolutions to tackle surging crime

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Tensions are flaring in many parts of Atlanta after another deadly weekend across Metro Atlanta. In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, tackling crime became a central debate for Atlanta’s City Council. “We want to encourage people to put the guns down and find other ways to settle...
Union City, GAunioncityga.org

Fulton County Youth Ages 12 - 15 Can Now Get FREE COVID Vaccine

This week the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the FDA and CDC for patients ages 12 - 15. All vaccination sites operated by the Fulton County Board of Health and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency administer the Pfizer vaccine, including mobile units. Residents ages 12 – 15 may...
Atlanta, GAreporternewspapers.net

May 11 Atlanta/Sandy Springs COVID-19 report: 14-day trend varies

The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses for periods ending May 4 declined in Atlanta and rose in Sandy Springs, according to a May 11 report from the Fulton County Board of Health. The 14-day rate declined in all but one of the main local ZIP codes. The report’s format...