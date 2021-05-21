NOAA: ‘The West is still largely riddled with drought’

Get outside and breathe that cool clean air while you can.

Yes, Montanans saw a dump of snow and rain the last couple of days, but a drought is plaguing much of the West. Although a normal fire season is predicted for Montana, California again looks crispy.

As a result, Alex Lukinbeal, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Missoula, said he figures a bit more smoke will pour into Montana this summer, especially compared to last summer.

“I think the odds are stacked against us as far as having lots of clear skies in August and September,” Lukinbeal said.

Friday, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration presented their monthly climate outlook, and the recent cool temperatures don’t look like they’ll buffer the West against fire season and smoke. On the other hand, in the big picture, April offered the coldest global temperature since 2013, said Russell Vose, climatologist with the NOAA National Center for Environmental Information.

In fact, a look at the year to date shows 2021 isn’t shaping up to be a toasty one for the books compared to the 10 warmest years on record, he said.

“On the global scale, 2021 is not trending to be all that warm, and in fact, according to our statistical analysis, 2021 only has about a 1 percent chance or less of being the warmest year on record,” he said.

But in the United States, temperatures and precipitation so far this year are the third warmest and third driest of record. Indeed, 47 percent of the contiguous United States is in drought, according to the presentation.

Montana isn’t completely red hot yet, but a map of the Treasure State shows a cherry red color in the northeast corner indicating “extreme drought.” The rest of the state generally shows a patchwork of abnormally dry areas or moderate or severe drought.

“The West is still largely riddled with drought,” Vose said.

Alan Haynes, hydrologist with the NOAA/NWS California Nevada River Forecast Center, pointed to a map of California that shows precipitation since Oct. 1, and it’s bright to deep red across the state. That means it’s dry compared to average.

“In most places, it’s less than 50 percent of average, and that’s a pretty stark graphic,” Haynes said.

Streamflows are light, reservoirs are low, and snowpack is dwindling in California. Smoke from fires there can drop into Montana, but California isn’t the only tinderbox on the map.

“Precipitation across the Pacific Northwest is dry, resulting in well below average water supply forecasts,” Haynes said. “The projections are in many cases to be the driest conditions observed in recent decades.”

Drought is projected to persist in the West, but Lukinbeal, who wasn’t on the NOAA presentation but answered questions in a separate call, said the recent rains and snow help.

“The big picture is the rains that we’re seeing now are very beneficial to the ongoing drought situation,” Lukinbeal said. “So we do have another system coming up this weekend that will bring some good soaking rains, especially along the D ivide. That’ll be Sunday into Monday, and that will be beneficial.”

Snowpack is sitting roughly 70 percent to 80 percent of normal for most of western Montana, he said. The exception is a sliver of mountains on the eastern side of the Continental Divide in northwest Montana that’s sitting above normal, roughly the eastern portion of Glacier National Park into the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area.

Recent moisture on the eastern side of Montana has been especially welcomed, he said, since precipitation there has been sitting just 25 percent to 50 percent of normal.

“It’s been kind of a rough 90 days for eastern Montana,” Lukinbeal said.

