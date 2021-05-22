Steven Ray Armontrout, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Steven Ray Armontrout of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 3, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 65. He was born May 30, 1955, in Corona Del Mar, California, the son of Ernest and Dixie Godfrey Black. He married Victoria Spellmeier on April 27, 1974 in Atchison, Kansas, and was an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years. Steven lived in Mountain Home since moving from Kansas in 1984. He was a member of Emmanuel Church for 30 years. He is currently a member of First Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed golfing, watching TV, working on the computer, and cooking big meals for his children and grandchildren.