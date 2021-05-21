Hosting Duties Confirmed, Bruins Shift Focus To Icing Centennial Cup Contender

The National Hockey League announced the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Series between the No. 3 seed Boston Bruins and No. 2 seed Washington Capitals will be hosted by the Capitals on Saturday, May 15 at 7:15pm. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Mass Mutual East Division rivals will be broadcast on NBC in the United States. The complete 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule will be announced shortly. Coach Bruce Cassidy chose to keep the majority of the team’s regular roster off the ice for the final regular season game Tuesday versus the Capitals. Washington on the other hand played most of their starters, but were also able to welcome back to their roster, captain Alexander Ovechkin, who had missed all but one of the Caps last eight games, suffering from a lower-body injury. Despite Boston’s 2-1 loss to the Caps in Tuesday’s regular season finale with Jeremy Swayman in net, coach Cassidy was quick to name Swayman to be the backup goaltender to Tuukka Rask in Saturday night’s Stanley Cup Playoffs opener against these same Capitals. The Boston vs. Washington matchup contains the following – on home ice Boston is 18-7-3, and Washington is 17-8-3. On the road Boston’s record is 15-9-4 while Washington is 19-7-4. Bruins’ goaltending records stand at: Rask 15-5-2 with two shutouts – a goals-against-average of 2.28 with a save percentage of .913, the rookie Swayman’s stats are: 7-3-0 with two shutouts – a goals-against-average of 1.50 with a save percentage of .945. Both impressive marks, which will need to be maintained, in order to best Washington in this first divisional round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.