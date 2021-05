COSTA MESA, Calif. (May 13, 2021) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) has had extra officers out on patrol this month looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Traffic Safety Bureau will continue to conduct motorcycle safety enforcement until the end of the month. With nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state, many road users are going places without the same protections as drivers. Motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than are vehicle occupants. To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding: