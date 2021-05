The North Union School Board was asked to make masks in school voluntary by a crowd attending Monday’s meeting. Boys basketball coach Brian Terrill told the board that during basketball season, he was in 11 different school district’s gymnasiums. Every district seemed to have different views on wearing masks during sporting events, but noted that of all the districts he visited, North Union was the most strict with their guidelines when it came to COVID-19 and the wearing of masks all during the school day.