Guilderland Town Hall and Town Facilities to Reopen to Public beginning May 24th.

Guilderland Town Hall and Town Facilities will reopen to the public beginning Monday, May 24th. Town Hall will be open to the public during the hours of 9:00am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday, except holidays. Face masks are required for anyone who is not fully vaccinated when entering Town Hall and Town Facilities. Upon your arrival at Town Hall, you will be asked to check in at the reception desk to identify your destination in the building.