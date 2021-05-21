newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

Muehlhausen Aquatic Center Announces Opening Dates & More for Summer 2021

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has announced the schedule for aquatic programs at Muehlhausen Aquatic Center(MAC) located in Muehlhausen Park (formerly Tower Park):

• May 21: Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Use the touch pad to turn on the water cycling feature.

• June 8: Opening day of the MAC, from Noon – 6 Tuesdays -through Sundays. Pool is closed on Mondays.

• June 8 –18: Swim lessons Session 1A and 1B in the evening

• June 22-July 2: Swim lessons Session 2A & 2B in the evening

• June 26: Bike Rodeo at Muehlhausen Park begins at 10 a.m. Free day passes will be given to all who participate.

• July 4: Special Water Games and Activities to be held to celebrate the holiday.

• July 9: Dive-In Movie sponsored by Security Federal Savings Bank and Mary Max Cinema

• July 20-30: Swim lesson Session 3A & 3B in the evening

• July 20-30: Mommy (or Daddy) and Me in the evening

• August 7: Last Day of regular pool operations for the season

• August 8: Doggy Days – an opportunity for dog owners to swim with their dogs.

Admission fees have not changed: free for children 0-4 years of age, $2 for children 5-16 years of age, and $4 for those 17 and older. Season passes are available for those that will be visiting often, 20 visits for $40, and 50 visits for $75.

Manager Brigid Strickling and Assistant Manager Melanie Karmel will be in charge of keeping things going this summer at the MAC. They would like to remind the community of the following:

• Visitors should come ready to swim, and keep valuables at home; Changing room and basket room will be closed.

• Visitors must bring their own chairs

• Visitors are required to maintain social distancing in and out of pool

• Do not come to the pool if you’re feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

• Keep your hands clean by washing regularly with soap and water, or using 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Free swim passes may also be awarded through the library’s Summer Reading Program. Contact the Logansport/Cass County Public Library for more information

• Swim lessons are offered to anyone 3 years of age or older, including adults. Each session will include 8 lessons

• Mommy & Me is a class designed to help develop the natural instincts that a child has for the water. For ages 6 months – 3 years.

• Pool Rentals are available for private parties. The entire facility is available and guards are provided. Go online, call or visit the pool for more information.

• Lap swimming is available during open swim times.

General admission fees apply.

To sign up for any of these activities, or purchase season passes, the public is invited to find these opportunities online at logansportparks.com, then click on the “catalog” tab. Special Note: The Cass County Family YMCA will be using the MAC for lap swimming from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Those interested in these lap swim opportunities must be a member of the Cass County Family YMCA to participate. For more information regarding this, contact the Y at 574-753-5141. Further questions may be directed to the Logansport Parks Department at 574-753-6969 or e-mail parksinfo@cityoflogansport.org , or contact the MAC as it opens on June 8 at 574-753-8806.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
108
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, IN
City
Logansport, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Dog#Opening Day#Open Water Swimming#July#Mac#Splash Pad#Bike Rodeo#Summer Reading Program#Mommy Me#Logansportparks Com#Muehlhausen Park#Aquatic Programs#Regular Pool Operations#Open Swim Times#Tower Park#Sundays#Feature#Swim Lessons#Lap Swimming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
Related
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana

When it comes to sushi restaurants in Indiana, there is a handful or so that stand out above the rest in terms of atmosphere, experience, and, most importantly, quality. One Indiana staple serves up all-you-can-eat sushi that is easily as beautiful as it is delicious, and we can definitely see it bringing us back in again and again.
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

New restaurant serves Chicago-style sandwiches, Haitian delicacies

For now, Scooter’s at 215 S. 5th St. is a fairly Chicago experience during the day for lunch. Eventually, it will also be a Haitian experience on Sundays and evenings. The store, which opened about two weeks ago, is a partnership of Frances Hayes, a Chicago native who’s doing the lunchtime sandwich part, and Guerby Bien-Aime, a Haitian native who’ll be bringing his family recipes to Logansport.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Former Logan resident set to exhibit art work

It’s set to be an empowering exhibit. Beginning May 18, the Logansport Art Association will feature work by former Logansport resident, Megan Thorne, who describes her photos as unconventional. A self-proclaimed feminist, Thorne’s work depicts a storytelling technique that focuses on feminism, gender roles, self-esteem, and fashion. Specifically, many of...
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Logan’s Landing says thanks for help with 2021 Downtown Green and Clean Day

On Saturday, April 17th, Logan’s Landing held our annual “Downtown Green & Clean Day.” More than 40 dedicated volunteers donated a few hours of their time on a mostly chilly and overcast Saturday morning to pick up litter, sweep, pull weeds, rake, and generally spruce up our community. We collected several bags of trash, 1 bin of recyclables, and multiple bags of yard waste – and swept huge amounts of sand off sidewalks! Now that downtown Logansport has gotten a good spring cleaning, it is our hope that our citizens and visitors will be inspired to help keep it clean and inviting.
Logansport, INPharos-Tribune

County foundation to host grant workshop for non-profits

For local non-profits that want to earn one of the Cass County Community Foundation’s grants this fall, the foundation will show how. At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, the foundation is holding a free, hour-long workshop at its offices, 729 E. Market St. in Logansport. Foundation officials will also...