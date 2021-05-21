Muehlhausen Aquatic Center Announces Opening Dates & More for Summer 2021

The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department has announced the schedule for aquatic programs at Muehlhausen Aquatic Center(MAC) located in Muehlhausen Park (formerly Tower Park):

• May 21: Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Use the touch pad to turn on the water cycling feature.

• June 8: Opening day of the MAC, from Noon – 6 Tuesdays -through Sundays. Pool is closed on Mondays.

• June 8 –18: Swim lessons Session 1A and 1B in the evening

• June 22-July 2: Swim lessons Session 2A & 2B in the evening

• June 26: Bike Rodeo at Muehlhausen Park begins at 10 a.m. Free day passes will be given to all who participate.

• July 4: Special Water Games and Activities to be held to celebrate the holiday.

• July 9: Dive-In Movie sponsored by Security Federal Savings Bank and Mary Max Cinema

• July 20-30: Swim lesson Session 3A & 3B in the evening

• July 20-30: Mommy (or Daddy) and Me in the evening

• August 7: Last Day of regular pool operations for the season

• August 8: Doggy Days – an opportunity for dog owners to swim with their dogs.

Admission fees have not changed: free for children 0-4 years of age, $2 for children 5-16 years of age, and $4 for those 17 and older. Season passes are available for those that will be visiting often, 20 visits for $40, and 50 visits for $75.

Manager Brigid Strickling and Assistant Manager Melanie Karmel will be in charge of keeping things going this summer at the MAC. They would like to remind the community of the following:

• Visitors should come ready to swim, and keep valuables at home; Changing room and basket room will be closed.

• Visitors must bring their own chairs

• Visitors are required to maintain social distancing in and out of pool

• Do not come to the pool if you’re feeling sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

• Keep your hands clean by washing regularly with soap and water, or using 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Free swim passes may also be awarded through the library’s Summer Reading Program. Contact the Logansport/Cass County Public Library for more information

• Swim lessons are offered to anyone 3 years of age or older, including adults. Each session will include 8 lessons

• Mommy & Me is a class designed to help develop the natural instincts that a child has for the water. For ages 6 months – 3 years.

• Pool Rentals are available for private parties. The entire facility is available and guards are provided. Go online, call or visit the pool for more information.

• Lap swimming is available during open swim times.

General admission fees apply.

To sign up for any of these activities, or purchase season passes, the public is invited to find these opportunities online at logansportparks.com, then click on the “catalog” tab. Special Note: The Cass County Family YMCA will be using the MAC for lap swimming from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Those interested in these lap swim opportunities must be a member of the Cass County Family YMCA to participate. For more information regarding this, contact the Y at 574-753-5141. Further questions may be directed to the Logansport Parks Department at 574-753-6969 or e-mail parksinfo@cityoflogansport.org , or contact the MAC as it opens on June 8 at 574-753-8806.