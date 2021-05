The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Monday announced that they will hold a Johnson and Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, May 24th. It will be the first Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine clinic since the CDC paused the use of the J & J vaccine on April 13th following concerns over blood clots. The risk was eventually determined to be minimal and the CDC resumed the administration of the vaccine on April 24th. If you’d like to get the Johnson and Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine, you can register now at HenryStarkHealth.com. This will be an evening clinic, aimed at those who have said that they cannot get to the clinics held during the day. Hours for the evening clinic will be from 5 Pm to 7 Pm at Black Hawk College in Galva.