Dassault Systemes invites all students to showcase their talents with the "Project of the Year 2021" competition. Offering collaborative 3D virtual environments to businesses and people, Dassault Systèmes will inspire future innovation pioneers and RönesansHe announced that he was starting a competition to help them develop the skills they would need. It has been announced that the “Project of the Year 2021” competition will offer students over the age of 16 from Turkey and around the world the opportunity to be recognized with their innovative ideas that they will create using Dassault Systèmes' solutions.