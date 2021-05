Prep time: 40 minutes, plus 15 minutes cooling | Cooking time: 35 minutes. Place the halved peach, nectarine and plum in a small pan with enough water to cover. Bring to the boil over a high heat and cook for 10–12 minutes until the fruit has started to break down and the water has slightly reduced. Remove from the heat and strain using a sieve. Discard the pulp and put the juice back into the pan. Add the sugar and vanilla, place back over a medium heat and cook for a further eight to 10 minutes until reduced, rose amber in colour and the syrup lightly coats the back of a tablespoon. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 15 minutes.