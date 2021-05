Baking soda and baking powder are pantry staples. You can easily buy a box of each just like salt and sugar without any real worry of them expiring before you can use all of it. But that's until you use baking soda to bake a cake and it comes out looking wonky and nowhere near as soft and airy as it should be. It doesn't help that you can't tell expired baking soda by simply its look or smell, as you would with fresh produce or dairy products.