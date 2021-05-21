DPS still seeking tips in fatal hit and run in Hunt County

A suspect is still being sought in connection with a fatal hit and run which occurred in Hunt County earlier this month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said a few calls had been received as of Friday morning, but noting concrete about the crash had been obtained.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:42 p.m. May 10 in the 5500 block of State Highway 224.

The preliminary investigation indicated Cynthia Smith, 59, of Greenville was walking south across the highway. The driver of a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east on the highway and struck Smith, who died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and render aid.

According to witnesses, the dark colored Chevrolet, possibly dark blue, had damage to the front left headlamp, continued to a gas station near the scene, turned around and left the area traveling west.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, who may have information on the crash is being asked to contact the Texas DPS office in Greenville at 903-259-5299.