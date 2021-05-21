newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunt County, TX

DPS still seeking tips in fatal hit and run in Hunt County

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrj2R_0a7SxxT700

A suspect is still being sought in connection with a fatal hit and run which occurred in Hunt County earlier this month.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said a few calls had been received as of Friday morning, but noting concrete about the crash had been obtained.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:42 p.m. May 10 in the 5500 block of State Highway 224.

The preliminary investigation indicated Cynthia Smith, 59, of Greenville was walking south across the highway. The driver of a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling east on the highway and struck Smith, who died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop and render aid.

According to witnesses, the dark colored Chevrolet, possibly dark blue, had damage to the front left headlamp, continued to a gas station near the scene, turned around and left the area traveling west.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, who may have information on the crash is being asked to contact the Texas DPS office in Greenville at 903-259-5299.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
1K+
Followers
97
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Hunt County, TX
Government
Greenville, TX
Crime & Safety
Greenville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hunt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hunt County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Texas Dps#Fatal Crash#Highway Safety#Pedestrian Safety#Chevrolet Avalanche#Texas Dps#Suspect#Walking#Headlamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Authorities make arrest in human trafficking case

A Houston man was arrested in Hunt County Wednesday and charged with human smuggling. Jitzon Moralez Ramos, 24, of Houston was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. He remained in custody Friday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bond was set at $15,000.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

One wounded in Thursday shooting in Hunt County

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement concerning a Thursday morning shooting near Quinlan which left one person seriously wounded:. On May 13, 2021 at approximately 11:34 am, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call of shots fired in the 9900 block of Private Road 3820, Quinlan. The caller advised there was one victim that had suffered a gunshot wound. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a forty one year old male that had a gunshot wound to the neck. AMR arrived on scene and treated the victim, which was later flown by air ambulance to a Dallas area hospital.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Arrest made in 2020 intoxication assault

A local woman has been indicted on a charge of intoxication assault, for allegedly causing an accident in Greenville last year which seriously injured a child. Heather Renee Sampson, 30, of Greenville was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant on the charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury Tuesday and was released on $50,000 bond,
Texas StateWSIL TV

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say two Navy training jets collided over South Texas, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries. The Chief of Naval Air Training tweeted that the two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo, about 50 miles southwest of Corpus Christi. One jet with a student and instructor aboard managed to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station Kingsville. The other jet crashed nearby after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely. One of them was treated for minor injuries at a Corpus Christi hospital. The cause of the collision hasn’t been determined.
Hunt County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Alleged Hunt County Child Predator Arrested

A Hunt County grand jury has indicted a Kaufman County man on 2 counts of sexual assault of a child and 1 count of child trafficking. Twenty-six- year-old Cristobal Martinez-Godinez of Terrell was arrested at his home by Hunt County deputies. He was being held in in lieu of $550,000 bond.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Documentary in Woodruff capital murder case to be screened in Greenville

A documentary on the deaths of Dennis and Norma Woodruff, who were killed near Royse City more than 15 years ago, is scheduled to be presented in Greenville this weekend. Producers of "Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff" hope to develop a television series based on the tale of Brandon Dale Woodruff who was found guilty of capital murder in March 2009 involving the deaths of his parents in October 2005.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Deputies make arrest in human smuggling case

A Houston man was arrested in Hunt County Wednesday and charged with human smuggling. Jitzon Moralez Ramos, 24, of Houston was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. He remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on a charge of smuggling of persons. A bond amount was not immediately announced.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Another search conducted for missing Chambers

Multiple agencies were involved Saturday in an all-day search in connection with the disappearance of Michael Chambers. More than 75 individuals from the Hunt County Sheriffs Office, Hunt County Sheriffs Posse and Rockwall Sheriffs Posse joined with Community Emergency Response Teams from EastTex Regional CERT, Allen CERT and Rowlett CERT joined Mark9 K9 and the Child Abduction Response Team to conduct an evidence search of a very large wooded area with thick vegetation and a deep creek leading to Lake Tawakoni.
Hunt County, TXeparisextra.com

Hunt County Sheriff’s department conducts open field search for Michael Chambers

On May 8, 2021, The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an evidentiary search in the area of Hunt County Road 3515 and Hunt County Road 3516. On May 8, 2021, The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an evidentiary search in the area of Hunt County Road 3515 and Hunt County Road 3516. The search was conducted based off of information that was received in relation to the Michael Chambers case. For the majority of the day on Saturday the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other agencies and partner volunteer groups, searched approximately 420 acres of dense woods, open pastures and creek beds. The search involved the use of k9’s, all-terrain vehicles, a drone, riders on horseback and individuals on foot. A total of 78 members of law enforcement and vetted volunteers were utilized during the event, logging a total of 568.5 hours during the event.
Greenville, TXGreenville Herald-Banner

National Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony scheduled

The lives of all 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have been killed in the line of duty will be remembered this next weekend during a special ceremony in Greenville. The local observance of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Plans underway for Fishing Friday

Plans have been announced for the return of one of the most popular events in Greenville each summer. After having been curtailed last year due to COVID-19, the Greenville Police Department and Greenville Citizens Police Academy Alumni have scheduled this year’s Summer of Safety programs will begin with the free 24th Annual Officer David Dickson Memorial Fishing Friday.
Hunt County, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Hunt County took big pounding in latest storms

Hunt County had a chance to dry out just a bit Wednesday, after two days of showers and thunderstorms drenched the area. A Flood Warning remained in place through early Thursday morning for the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River, but additional precipitation was not expected … until the next rain cycle arrives this weekend.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Remembering the 11: Peace officer memorial observation honors those who lost lives in line of duty

The lives of all 11 peace officers from Hunt County who have been killed in the line of duty will be remembered this next weekend during a special ceremony in Greenville. The local observance of the National Peace Officers Memorial Day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, 2801 Stuart Street in Greenville.
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Greenville man arrested on murder charge

A local man is in custody, charged with murder in connection with an incident in Greenville last month. Kerith Gilstrap, 42, of Greenville is being held in lieu of $1 million bond on one count of murder. He was arrested by the Greenville Police Department Thursday morning. Jail records indicate the offense occurred on April 13, 2021. He was arrested by the Greenville Police Department Thursday morning.