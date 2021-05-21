Telluride repeals mask mandate
Telluride Town Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to rescind its face covering requirement during a virtual special meeting Friday afternoon. The decision to repeal its mandate, which council voted May 11 to extend through Oct. 30, follows similar decisions from San Miguel County and the Town of Mountain Village, after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced within the past week that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a face covering in most public spaces.www.telluridenews.com