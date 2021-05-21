newsbreak-logo
Telluride, CO

Telluride repeals mask mandate

By PLANET STAFF REPORT
The Daily Planet
 3 days ago

Telluride Town Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to rescind its face covering requirement during a virtual special meeting Friday afternoon. The decision to repeal its mandate, which council voted May 11 to extend through Oct. 30, follows similar decisions from San Miguel County and the Town of Mountain Village, after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced within the past week that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a face covering in most public spaces.

