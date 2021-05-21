Sounders FC signs defender Abdoulaye Cissoko

As permitted by regional health authorities, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and the Washington State Department of Health, Seattle Sounders FC is preparing to introduce vaccinated sections at Lumen Field beginning with the club’s May 23 match against Atlanta United. Partnering with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health on this initiative, today’s announcement moves Sounders FC’s matchday closer to a traditional experience, as these new sections are being sold at 100 percent capacity. With all individuals being fully vaccinated, attendees in these sections can stand side-by-side with fellow Sounders FC fans in the comfort of knowing that everyone is fully vaccinated and verified accordingly. Beginning May 23, fans who attend matches at Lumen Field in these sections are still required to wear masks and to provide valid documentation of their vaccination.