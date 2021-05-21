Sounders FC signs defender Abdoulaye Cissoko

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that it has signed defender Abdoulaye Cissoko. The French centerback, nicknamed “AB,” joined the organization in 2019 and played the 2020 campaign with Tacoma Defiance before training with the First Team throughout 2021 preseason. Cissoko signs to a one-year contract, with club options in 2022 and 2023, bringing Sounders FC’s active roster to 25 players ahead of Sunday’s home match against Atlanta United FC (1:30 p.m. PT / FOX, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

