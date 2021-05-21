5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

At about 6:08 p.m. on Monday May 17, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) and members of the Citywide Bicycle Unit responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Boston after an officer performing a paid detail at the shelter located an adult male victim on Atkinson Street. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries which were considered to be non-life-threatening in nature. Although officers observed several people loitering about the area of the scene, they did not assist the officers with a description of the suspect or any account of what had just occurred. District detectives were eventually able to provide officers with a description of the suspect, later identified as Catherine McGauley, 66, of Boston, who was last seen operating a motorized scooter. Investigators later learned that the suspect had stabbed the victim before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area.