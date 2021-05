As the Newton High School baseball team resumed its suspended game against Maize South Monday at Klein-Scott Field, the Railers were a little bit behind the eight-ball. Down 2-0 with one out in the top of the fourth and a runner on third, Newton got out of the jam allowing just the run. It was the five-run fifth inning that spelled the Railers’ undoing in an 8-3 loss to the Mavericks in AV-CTL I play.