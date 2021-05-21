newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana's charitable bingo regulators no longer facing budget cuts after lawmaker gets answers

tribuneledgernews.com
 2 days ago

May 21—A proposal to defund the office that regulates charitable bingo games in Louisiana faced stiff opposition from the Senate Finance committee Monday. Tacked on as an amendment to the multi-billion dollar operating budget, the measure would eliminate all 20 positions in the Office of Charitable Gaming — which licenses, educates and monitors organizations that fundraise through legalized gaming.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Cuts#Operating Budget#Republican Senate#Republican Committee#Regulators#The Multi Billion#House Appropriations#Senate Finance#Charitable Bingo Games#Charitable Groups#Committee Hearings#Licensing Charities#Money#For Profit Companies#Legalized Gaming#Stiff Opposition#Gaming Operations#Sen Ronnie Johns#Prizes#Answers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Louisiana StateBowling Green Daily News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill

The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being taken across several states. Sen. Pat Connick's bill could have had Louisiana as the first state to allow student athletes to earn cash off their name, image or likeness. But an amendment added on the Senate floor likely ensures that other states' laws will take effect first.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.