Louisiana's charitable bingo regulators no longer facing budget cuts after lawmaker gets answers

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.