Louisiana's charitable bingo regulators no longer facing budget cuts after lawmaker gets answers
May 21—A proposal to defund the office that regulates charitable bingo games in Louisiana faced stiff opposition from the Senate Finance committee Monday. Tacked on as an amendment to the multi-billion dollar operating budget, the measure would eliminate all 20 positions in the Office of Charitable Gaming — which licenses, educates and monitors organizations that fundraise through legalized gaming.