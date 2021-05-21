Virtual Hotels : Review - Ibiza Adult Nightlife Resort ⭐️

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edging the beautiful turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea sits The Fives Oceanfront, a newly opened 93-suite luxury boutique hotel located in the charming bohemian fishing village of Puerto Morelos in Riviera Maya, just 25 miles south of Cancun. The oceanfront property announces it has been accepted into the membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts - the world's largest independent hotel brand that represents more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries - as the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection. The Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging, and exclusive personal service. These worldly and illustrious hotels, located in vibrant city centers or destination escapes, provide guests with notable inspirations and memorable experiences through exceptional dining, entertainment, and spas.