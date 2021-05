Mojang launched a couple of new DLC packs into Minecraft Dungeons this week, one of them having a particular movie tie-in. The company has partnered up with Universal Games and Dreamworks to release a special How to Train Your Dragon DLC for the game, which adds characters and other objects from the movie franchise into the mix. They also released the new Hidden Depths DLC, which will bring about new areas to explore and a lot of new items for you to fight with and collect. You can read more about both of them below.