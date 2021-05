Ashley Frangipane, commonly known by her stage name Halsey, has listed her midcentury modern home in Sherman Oaks, CA on the market for $2.8 million. The pop singer-songwriter purchased the humble abode in 2019 at a price of $2.4 million. However, much has occurred in the recent years of Halsey’s life including news of a baby with producer Alev Aydin. Mirroring the new addition to her family, she has also expanded her real estate assets. Her most recent purchase earned her a $10.2 million property in Calabasas, CA. The home, previously owned by former One Direction star Liam Payne, spans 9,700 square feet and is equipped with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, pool, gardens, and a recording studio. With the new Calabasas residence in Halsey’s possession, her previous Sherman Oaks property is now for sale.