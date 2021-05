There’s so much to see in this world. The natural splendor of Yosemite. The human-made wonder of the Colosseum. You can even just go see the Mona Lisa if you’re so inclined. But seeing as it’s late on Monday night, you’ve got work in the morning, and you just poured another bowl of cereal (your third of the day—OK, I’m projecting), you might as well just fucking watch the teaser for The D’Amelio Show. The show follows the terminally creepy family of TikTokers, who pretend that they’re just like you even though they live in the Parasite house. More importantly, The D’Amelio Show gives everyone who thought that they could live their life without having to figure out who the D’Amelios were a chance to put off calling loved ones and enjoy a heaping helping of the so-called “first family of TikTok.”