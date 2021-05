Playing Metallica, Dropkick Murphys or AC/DC over the stadium loudspeakers isn’t enough. It takes a certain type of pitcher to close out a tight ballgame. What is required is one or two elite pitches and a mindset that won’t wilt under pressure. The role of the closer has evolved over time from the multi-inning masters like Lee Smith and Rich Gossage to the one-frame kings of Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman, and it could be evolving again as clubs use their best relief arms in high-leverage situations regardless of inning.