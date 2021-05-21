newsbreak-logo
Des Moines, IA

Keeping the skateboarding momentum going in Des Moines after Dew Tour

We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 2 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the Lauridsen Skatepark finished and the Dew Tour being the first event to take place in the space, skateboarding has gained more momentum in the metro. And it's something Norm Sterzenbach, president of the nonprofit organization Skate DSM, wants to keep going. The organization is...

