POTUS

Biden dismisses question on UFOs

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
President Biden on Friday laughed off a question about unidentified objects in the sky when asked about former President Obama's comments earlier in the week about UFOs.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy brought up Obama's comments at the end of a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there are, there's footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they moved, their trajectory," Obama said on "The Late Late Show" earlier in the week. "They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

Asked what he made of the flying objects, Biden laughed and said, "I would ask him again," before walking off the stage.

The topic of UFOs has reappeared in the news after a "60 Minutes" piece in which a retired Navy lieutenant described seeing unidentified aerial phenomenon "every day for at least a couple of years."

The Office of Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Defense are required to provided congressional committees next month with an unclassified report on UFOs.

Former President Trump was asked multiple times about UFOs and declined to give much detail.

“I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting,” the president said last summer.

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

