newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iberville Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Iberville by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for A Dam Break on the Atchafalya below Aqua Dam on J R Drive in South Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 800 AM CDT Saturday. * At 549 PM CDT, Iberville Emergency Management reported a failure of Aqua Dam on J R Drive on the Atchafalaya. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bayou Sorrel. This includes the following streams and drainages Tigre, Bayou, Lower Grand River and Goula, Bayou. Flooding is occurring along the Atchafalya .

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
County
Iberville Parish, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J R#Grand River#Extreme Weather#Louisiana Flooding#New Orleans Weather#Emergency Vehicles#Atchafalya#Tigre#Bayou Sorrel#Severity#Necessary Precautions#Target Area#Atchafalaya#Deaths#Moderate Certainty#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iberville THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...NORTHERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled but a new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued to the southeast.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ASCENSION NORTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 924 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Paincourtville, Geismar, Carville and Belle Rose.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Sorrento, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent and Belle Rose. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 187. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ASCENSION...WEST BATON ROUGE...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Iberville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN WEST BATON ROUGE SOUTHEASTERN POINTE COUPEE AND NORTHWESTERN IBERVILLE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect on the storm as it moves east.
East Baton Rouge Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHERN POINTE COUPEE...NORTHERN IBERVILLE AND WESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 538 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles south of Krotz Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Erwinville, Ramah and Lottie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 156. Interstate 110 in Louisiana near mile marker 1. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area. And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Ascension; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa and Washington. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are expected through late tonight. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.