Flood Warning issued for Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Iberville The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for A Dam Break on the Atchafalya below Aqua Dam on J R Drive in South Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 800 AM CDT Saturday. * At 549 PM CDT, Iberville Emergency Management reported a failure of Aqua Dam on J R Drive on the Atchafalaya. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bayou Sorrel. This includes the following streams and drainages Tigre, Bayou, Lower Grand River and Goula, Bayou. Flooding is occurring along the Atchafalya .alerts.weather.gov