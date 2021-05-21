newsbreak-logo
Hidalgo County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Starr SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Isidro, or 15 miles southeast of Agua Nueva, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Puerto Rico, La Gloria, La Reforma, Santa Catarina, San Isidro, Santa Elena, Delmita and Diamond O Ranch Airport.

Cameron County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HIDALGO AND WEST CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTIES At 109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Alamo, or over Donna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mission, Pharr, Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, La Feria and Progreso. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL CAMERON, SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hidalgo County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland, South McAllen, Alton, Josefa Garcia Park, Sylvia Vela Park, Olivero Garza Sr Elementary School, Alton Memorial Junior High School, Sharyland North Junior High School, Donna Wernecke Elementary School, West Sharyland, Veterans Memorial High School, Hendricks Elementary School, Mcallen Recycling Center, La Homa and Palmview High School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hidalgo County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Brownsville, TX

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Starr County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Escobares, or near Escobares, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Roma, Sullivan City, Escobares, El Sauz, Garciasville, La Rosita, La Grulla, La Victoria and Los Alvarez. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 798 and 806, and between mile markers 810 and 836. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Starr County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Starr; Zapata FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JIM HOGG, NORTHWESTERN STARR AND SOUTHEASTERN ZAPATA COUNTIES At 1210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Viboras. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brownsville, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...