Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Starr SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Isidro, or 15 miles southeast of Agua Nueva, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Puerto Rico, La Gloria, La Reforma, Santa Catarina, San Isidro, Santa Elena, Delmita and Diamond O Ranch Airport.alerts.weather.gov