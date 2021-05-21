newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bent County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...WESTERN KIOWA AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Higbee, or 11 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kiowa County, CO
County
Otero County, CO
City
Fort Lyon, CO
County
Bent County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
City
Arlington, CO
City
Haswell, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lake County#Weather Radar#Storm#Lyon County#La Junta Vicinity#17 30 00#Las Animas Vicinity#Northeastern Otero#North La Junta#Doppler Radar#Blue Lake#Mdt#Western Kiowa#Severity#Higbee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Sugar City, or 29 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Otero, southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 23 miles northeast of Lamar, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake and Brandon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kiowa The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Kit Carson to 6 miles northeast of Eads, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * These dangerous storms will be near Eads around 615 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Las Animas; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 445 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles south of Higbee to 6 miles west of Pritchett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Pritchett, Vilas and Two Buttes Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 424 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located near McClave, west of Wiley, or 13 miles northwest of Lamar, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Wiley around 430 PM MDT. Lamar around 440 PM MDT. Bristol around 500 PM MDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN