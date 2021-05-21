newsbreak-logo
Crowley County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cheraw, or near La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Sugar City and Cheraw.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Fowler, or 29 miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City and Crowley. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout tornado was located 14 miles southwest of Forder, or 40 miles northwest of La Junta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN