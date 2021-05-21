Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA AND EASTERN CROWLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 438 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cheraw, or near La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink, Sugar City and Cheraw.alerts.weather.gov