RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employers are having a difficult time filling their open positions. It is one of the many lingering effects of this pandemic. The number of phone calls from people in search of jobs has decreased significantly at UCP Personnel Services. Valerie Zavala, Regional Operations Manager said when recruiters have reached out to potential employees they respond saying that they earn more money on unemployment than they would be if they were making $15 an hour.