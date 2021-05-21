Ciudad Juarez reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Checkpoint Zipolite: Quarantine in a Small Place by Belen Fernandez is impossible to put down. Unlike some other travelogues or memoirs by women (pace Elizabeth Gilbert’s, Eat Pray Love), Belen Fernandez’s candor and self-deprecating humor combined with a deep love and compassion for people and places torn apart by political and social turmoil draws the reader all over the world and yet, reminds one that the author is stuck, like all of us, due to an unforeseen global disaster: Covid-19 and pandemic quarantine. While Mexico was supposed to be quick stop for Fernandez on her way to Istanbul, “March 13-25 (2020) would turn into March 13 until further notice” (7). For this writer-traveler, the idea of being unable to move is a nightmare; Fernandez shares that she is constantly moving, between cities, nations, and continents. Unintentionally, she ends up in the only “official” clothing-optional beach in Mexico named Zipolite, “the beach of death,” known for being home to some of the deadliest waves in the world, and yet, apropos for someone who creates a life of “manic itinerancy” for herself. Zipolite embodies Fernandez’s desires for unpredictable movement, transformation, and beauty. Besides the dangers of the ocean, she deals with scorpions, iguanas, 7.4 magnitude earthquakes and impending tsunamis, and while she defies death by crushing wave, recovers from a bout of illness from typhoid, and lockdown in a tiny village in southern Mexico where a local officials erect a checkpoint in front of her temporary abode, Fernandez finds herself in “coronastalgia … which comprised anguished nostalgia for not only all of the things I already missed and the places I now couldn’t go but also for the present quarantined moment and, if possible, nostalgia itself” (70). Zipolite becomes home, a source of stability and comfort, and yet, the reader is consummately reminded that Fernandez is stuck; her choices and ability to pick up and dash off interrupted without any promises of ending.