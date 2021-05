CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth employees who have not received a coronavirus vaccine by July 1 will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the health system said. The policy will apply to all employees who enter MetroHealth facilities, not just those who work directly with patients, MetroHealth spokesman Mike Tobin said. He noted that more than 72% of MetroHealth employees have already been vaccinated, and the health system is encouraging anyone who is unvaccinated to do the same.