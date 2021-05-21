newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

The Warrior’s Weekend team welcomed more than 200 active military personnel and veterans to Victoria.

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – The Warrior’s Weekend team welcomed more than 200 active military personnel and veterans to Victoria. The event is to honor those who have served and continue to serve us here in the crossroads. Almost the entire community came out to support our active soldiers and veterans with...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port O'connor, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Military Veterans#Thank You Veterans#Soldiers#Us Military#The Warrior S Weekend#Sargeant First Class#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Froggies Bait Dock#Prayer Veterans#Community#American Flag#Field#Country#Dinner#Breakfast#Copyright#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
Q92

Big Texas Fun is Coming to Victoria

Big Texas Fun is coming to the Victoria Community Center June 3rd-6th. Not only will this feature the first carnival in Victoria in over two years! It will also feature live music and a crawfish eating contest. CARNIVAL FUN:. Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides...
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Three Texas BBQ Joints We Love or Know We Will Love

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

VC’s Museum to host ‘Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp’ on June 21-25

VICTORIA, Texas – Starting June 21 through June 25, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp for children ages 8 through 12 (grades 4 through 7). Some of the available activities, introducing the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

District 3 Councilmember race now has four candidates

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for district’s three’s council member position has an unexpired term, ending in may 2024. The deadline for anyone living in the district to apply is on Monday, May 24. Aaron Franco has lived in Victoria for two years, he is a financial manager at Frost...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Vanished from Victoria: The Old Rupley Hotel

Editor’s Note: This article originally published in 2010. Sid Weisiger claims that the old Rupley Hotel was built of adobe and brick. Victor Marion Rose refers to the “Rupley concrete building” in 1883. Whatever material was used, the building sprang to life in the glory days preceding the Civil War.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria College hosts Health & Wellness Series for students and employees

VICTORIA, Texas – Although college can be a rewarding time for students, it can also be stressful. While students are focusing on achieving their educational goals, they also have to work to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing. In response, Victoria College partnered with Mid-Coast Family Services during the spring...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas Statecrossroadstoday.com

The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas

VICTORIA, Texas – The Easter Island Heads of Victoria Texas. Stone heads that weigh more than a ton and are over 15 feet tall continue to be shroud in mystery. Who made them? and why? Are they supposed to mean something or are they just a tourist trap made to attract visitors to Victoria?
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

STCH to open Jack Green Counseling Center in new building

STCH Ministries Family Counseling in Victoria will soon become the Jack Green Counseling Center, an entity of STCH (South Texas Children’s Home) Ministries, which provides nine branches of ministry. Parkway Church donated two acres of land on Salem Road to STCH where a new 4,668-square-foot building will be built to...